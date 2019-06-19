Canada welcomed more refugees than any other nation in 2018, UN report says
The United Nations Refugee Agency says Canada admitted the largest number of resettled refugees last year and had the second highest rate of refugees who gained citizenship.
The UNHCR‘s annual global trends report shows that Canada took in 28,100 of the 92,400 refugees who were resettled in 25 countries during 2018.
READ MORE: Here's what the UN migration compact means
The report shows that over 18,000 refugees became Canadian citizens last year.
Canada placed ninth in the world for asylum seekers with 55,400 claims filed in 2018.
WATCH: Experts worry about level of support for young refugees dealing with trauma
UNHCR Canada’s senior resettlement officer Michael Casasola says Canada has been a leader on welcoming refugees, but worries that asylum seekers may become a punching bag issue during this fall’s federal election.
Overall, the number of people fleeing war, persecution and conflict worldwide ballooned to over 70 million — the highest level since the Second World War.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.