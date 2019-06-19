Nova Scotia judge declines to set hourly rates, prep time for Desmond inquiry

The head of an inquiry into the death an Afghan war veteran who killed his family and himself more than two years ago is declining to recommend enhanced billing guidelines for lawyers appearing before the inquiry.

Adam Rodgers, who represents the family of former soldier Lionel Desmond and his estate, says the Nova Scotia Justice Department has imposed unrealistic restrictions on legal fees and preparation time.

In an application to the inquiry’s commissioner, provincial court Judge Warren Zimmer, Rodgers asked that the limits be increased to 10 hours a day at $250 an hour, with no restriction on total preparation time.

However, in a written ruling, Zimmer says he doesn’t have the judicial authority to deal with Rodgers’ request.

Zimmer says he can be consulted though, and he suggests the sides meet to discuss a dispute resolution mechanism to deal with unresolved billing issues.

The inquiry is expected to begin hearing testimony in September in Guysborough, N.S.