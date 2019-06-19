OPP lay manslaughter, opioid charges following inmate death at Quinte Detention Centre

A Napanee man is facing manslaughter and opioid-related charges in connection with an inmate death at the Quinte Detention Centre.

On March 18, Andrew Morrison, media relations officer for the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services, says an inmate was found in his cell “in medical distress” at the Quinte Detention Centre. The inmate was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead.

Lennox and Addington OPP began an investigation into the sudden death, and on June 19, laid charges against 41-year-old Barry Kerlovich, in connection to the death of 31-year-old Hendrik Peter Ryskamp, from Kingston.

Kerlovich was charged with manslaughter, trafficking opioids and possession of opioids. OPP would not answer when asked if Kerlovich was charged with providing Ryskamp with opioids that may have potentially lead to his death.

OPP would not confirm whether Kerlovich was an inmate, but an official with the OPSEU Local that represents corrections officers at the Quinte Detention Centre, has confirmed that Kerlovich is an inmate at the jail.

Kerlovich will appear at a Napanee court on June 19 to answer to his charges.