Mounties seize gun, arrest 3 outside Burnaby elementary school

Burnaby RCMP says it seized a loaded handgun and arrested three “young adult males” outside of an elementary school on Tuesday.

Mounties said they were called to Cameron Elementary School just after 7 p.m., after a concerned resident reported several people sitting in a parked vehicle passing what they believed to be a gun around.

The Burnaby RCMP, along with transit police and the integrated dog team, responded and cleared the school grounds before moving in and arresting three young men.

Investigators said none of the suspects were previously known to police.

The Burnaby RCMP said the model of gun seized appears to be illegal in Canada, and that it remains unclear what how the men got it or what they planned to do with it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP.