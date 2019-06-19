St. Thomas police seek help in search for missing 13-year-old

Police in St. Thomas are appealing to public as they search for a missing teen.

Police say Abigail Brazier, 13, was last seen Sunday evening. They added Brazier had left her family’s residence following an argument with her mother.

According to police, Brazier was active on her social media accounts which led her mother to believe her daughter was staying with friends.

READ MORE: London police release additional information in continued search for missing man

Brazier is described as six-feet tall and two hundreds pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may know her whereabouts is urged to contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).