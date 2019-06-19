Q107 host Fearless Fred to walk 24 hours straight for charity

Fearless Fred’s 24 Hour Walk For Wishes will be back for the second year in a row this Friday.

The longtime TV and radio personality and current Q107 host is gearing up once again to test his endurance and stamina on the treadmill.

Starting at 2 p.m. on June 21, Fred will walk for a full 24 hours non-stop in the Q107 studios, with the challenge ending on Saturday, June 22 at 2 p.m.

His goal? To raise money for children with life-threatening illnesses. He intends to raise at least $10,000 for the Children’s Wish Foundation.

Children’s Wish is the largest, all-Canadian wish-granting charity. Since the charity began granting wishes in 1984, no eligible child’s wish has ever been denied.

Children’s Wish grants wishes to Canadian children between the ages of three and 17 who are diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. The charity has granted wishes to more than 25,000 children and their families.

Last year, the eclectic host walked for the same cause and livestreamed his entire journey on Facebook. This year, he will do the same on Q107’s Facebook page, interacting with fans and supporters along the way.

Aside from the livestream, there will be an abundance of social media updates capturing the good times and the bad during Fred’s gruelling challenge, giving the audience something exciting to wake up to on Saturday morning.

Global News spoke to Fred as he geared up for his sophomore walk.

Global News: Already knowing what’s in store for a 24-hour walk, how are you feeling this time around?

Fearless Fred: Good. I actually had some pretty severe injuries three weeks before I started last year. I tweaked some muscles in my back and was worried I wouldn’t have enough time for the necessary rehab but I did it. I pulled through. This year, I’m in a lot better shape. Been stretching a lot every day, making sure I’m limber.

Are you walking for Children’s Wish again this year? Do you have a set donation goal?

Of course. We have a goal of $10,000… I’d like to see us hit $15,000, though. Every wish costs $10,000 so if this walk can make someone’s wish come true, that would be amazing!

Who or what inspired you to commit to this? What are the benefits?

Carlos Benevides from 91.5 The Beat was the real inspiration. He did one for the Heart and Stroke Foundation, and I thought it was a cool concept. I spoke with Children’s Wish, and they thought it was a good idea for a fundraiser, and now, here we are; the second year and ready to go. The benefits of walking are that you can get other people on board and have them take a stroll on the treadmill with you. Plus, it’s 24 hours so it gives you enough time to create a story that people can follow when they’re going to bed and even when they get up in the morning.

What did you learn during your 24-hour walk last year? That was your first time doing this, right?

You gotta change your shoes. Like, the type of shoe, trainers to runners and back. You need to make sure you turn around and walk backwards for some of it as well. It’s really just about ensuring you make changes when necessary. That way you’re less tired and using different muscles. It’s mostly that… just keeping fatigue at bay.

Do you have any concerns about staying awake, or do you have anyone with you to help?

I always have a paramedic on hand to keep an eye on me and make sure I’m OK so I pepper them with stories about their experiences. EMTs have amazing stories. But yeah, the wee morning hours are a bit tiring. That’s the hardest part, that hump in the middle of the walk. The morning is a lot easier, that’s when people are coming in to say hello, and suddenly, it’s a lot easier to just keep going. As long as you’re distracted, it isn’t very hard.

Will you do the 24-hour walk again?

If I still have legs, yes.

From now until June 22, 2 p.m. ET — when Fred completes his lengthy walk — you’re able to make a donation online on the Children’s Wish Foundation’s official website.

Go get ’em, Fred!

— With files from Katie Scott, Global News

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis