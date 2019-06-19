Two men suffer serious injuries after disturbance at Jesse Davidson Park

London police say two men are in critical condition after a disturbance at a park in Westmount.

It was shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 when police responded to an incident at Jesse Davidson Park on Viscount Road. On scene, officers say they found a man suffering from serious injuries while a second man was later found at a hospital with serious life threatening injuries.

Details are still limited, but officers say they believe this is an isolated incident involving two males who have been identified. They say there’s no further threat to public safety.

The investigation is still in its early stages and no charges have been laid at this time. With that being said, police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit information online by clicking here.