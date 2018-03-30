Crime
London police seek suspect following robbery in Westmount area Thursday

London police are searching for a lone suspect following a robbery on Thursday.

Police say the robbery happened on Thursday evening in the area of Wonderland Road and Viscount Road.

The suspect is described as a white male with an approximate height of 6’0, or 183 cm.

Police are also investigating the possible use of a firearm during the robbery.

They add that a male victim was shot during the incident and received non-life threatening injuries. A female victim was also hurt with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com

