London police seek suspect following robbery in Westmount area Thursday
London police are searching for a lone suspect following a robbery on Thursday.
Police say the robbery happened on Thursday evening in the area of Wonderland Road and Viscount Road.
The suspect is described as a white male with an approximate height of 6’0, or 183 cm.
READ MORE: Man charged following robbery in east London
Police are also investigating the possible use of a firearm during the robbery.
They add that a male victim was shot during the incident and received non-life threatening injuries. A female victim was also hurt with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.