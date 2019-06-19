Police investigate stabbing near Yonge and Dundas during Raptors parade

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the city’s downtown during this week’s massive parade to mark the Raptors’ NBA championship win.

Police say they were called to the area of Yonge and Dundas streets on Monday afternoon at the height of the celebration.

Viewing screens had been set up at Yonge-Dundas Square to accommodate the overflow from the main rally at Nathan Phillips Square outside city hall.

READ MORE: Multiple people stabbed in 2 altercations near Eaton Centre: Toronto police

Police say many people were in the area when a man, believed to be in his mid-20s, stabbed three men and a boy following an altercation.

All four victims were taken to hospital in serious condition, and police say the suspect fled the area.

The unidentified man is described as having a medium build, and police say he was wearing a black sweater with a red and yellow design, as well as black pants and a black head covering at the time.