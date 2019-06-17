Crime
June 17, 2019 3:04 pm
Updated: June 17, 2019 3:19 pm

Multiple people stabbed in 2 altercations near Eaton Centre: Toronto police

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that took place near the Eaton Centre on Monday.

Multiple people have been injured following two separate stabbings near the Eaton Centre on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene of the first stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square for reports of a fight between a group of men outside the shopping centre’s entrance.

When emergency crews arrived, they located four people with stab wounds, a paramedics spokesperson told Global News.

One of the victims was transferred to hospital. There is no update on the nature of the victims’ injuries, but Toronto police described all of the injuries sustained in the incident as non-life-threatening.

Then, police responded to a second call of a person stabbed outside the centre, near Bay Street.

Toronto police later located a male victim with stab wounds. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries. It is unclear if both incidents were connected.

Police have been on scene throughout the day conducting crowd control as millions of fans showed up in the downtown core for the Toronto Raptors NBA Championship parade.

In Yonge-Dundas Square, the parade was put on screens in an attempt to get fans to move away from other overcrowded locations, however it is unclear if the stabbing incidents were connected to the festivities.

