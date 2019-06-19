Male dead after shooting in Brampton
Peel Regional Police say a male has died after being shot in Brampton Tuesday night.
Police were called to the area of Orenda and McCallum Courts for reports of a shooting at around 10:45 p.m.
When officers arrived they found a male with obvious signs of trauma, he was transported to a hospital where he later died of his injuries, police said.
READ MORE: Residents turn in 380% more guns than last year during 2019 amnesty program: Peel police
Investigators have not yet released his age.
There is no information on suspects and homicide has taken over the investigation.
Police said there is no danger to public safety at this point and are looking at speaking to witnesses.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.