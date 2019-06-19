Crime
Male dead after shooting in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a male has died after being shot at Orenda and McCallum Courts on Tuesday night.

Peel Regional Police say a male has died after being shot in Brampton Tuesday night.

Police were called to the area of Orenda and McCallum Courts for reports of a shooting at around 10:45 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a male with obvious signs of trauma, he was transported to a hospital where he later died of his injuries, police said.

Investigators have not yet released his age.

There is no information on suspects and homicide has taken over the investigation.

Police said there is no danger to public safety at this point and are looking at speaking to witnesses.

