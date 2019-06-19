Male dead after shooting in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a male has died after being shot in Brampton Tuesday night.

Police were called to the area of Orenda and McCallum Courts for reports of a shooting at around 10:45 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a male with obvious signs of trauma, he was transported to a hospital where he later died of his injuries, police said.

READ MORE: Residents turn in 380% more guns than last year during 2019 amnesty program: Peel police

Investigators have not yet released his age.

There is no information on suspects and homicide has taken over the investigation.

Police said there is no danger to public safety at this point and are looking at speaking to witnesses.

Police say he was in distress when they arrived and later died. Police have not arrested any suspects or released any descriptions but say there is no danger to public safety at this time @globalnewsto — Priya Sam (@PriyaSam) June 19, 2019

Male succumbed to his injuries at hospital, Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau have carriage of the investigation. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) June 19, 2019