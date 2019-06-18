Beaconsfield residents rally together to explore options on sound wall barrier

Beaconsfield residents are rallying together in an effort to force the city to build a sound barrier along Highway 20.

About a dozen people gathered in Kirkland to discuss what kind of options they have to make sure the barrier is built.

They say noise and air pollution in the area is so high, it’s putting their health at risk.

“You can’t talk to one another comfortably, you can’t listen to music while you eat — you’re just really hearing highway noise,” said Sarah Saveriano, who lives right behind Highway 20.

“What are we missing to get this done?”

The city of Beaconsfield paid $207,000 for a portion of the price tag of a technical study that’s currently being conducted by Transports Québec.

The city has published on its website that their representatives participated in a first meeting with Transport Québec on Oct. 11, 2018.

Council has previously said it would launch a public consultation process after Transports Québec releases the results of the study.

People at the meeting started a petition and are hoping to gather at least 1,000 signatures.

“I think the report will speak for itself that there obviously is an issue [with] noise, air pollution, so it’s now about making sure that enough voices are being heard to support these affirmations and research that come forward,” added Saveriano.

Transports Québec will deliver the results of their technical study in the fall of 2019.