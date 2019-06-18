Kelowna RCMP still seeking witnesses after carjackings, standoff

Kelowna RCMP is looking for two people who were victims of an attempted carjacking.

WATCH BELOW (Posted June 18, 2019): Extended interview with couple whose home was the site of a police standoff

The alleged incident took place in the hours before a dramatic standoff.

“The suspect allegedly attempted to carjack a number of vehicles in the Arab Road area,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Kelowna standoff followed stabbing, carjacking: RCMP

“Two of those witnesses who were inside a vehicle have not yet come forward to speak with police, and we’re asking them to come forward with their information.”

The vehicle that a 40-year-old man allegedly attempted to steal is a dark blue Honda Civic. The attempted theft took place in the Arab Road area after the suspect allegedly stabbed a homeowner.

READ MORE: West Kelowna fire crews douse second brush blaze of day

“There was two male occupants inside and we encourage them to come forward and speak with police,” said O’Donaghey.

The 40-year-old Kelowna man, who was believed to be involved in the attempted carjackings, was arrested following a lengthy police standoff on Bryden Road.