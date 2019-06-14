Suspected drug trafficker caught sleeping at the wheel by Kelowna RCMP

A Kelowna police officer is “no doubt pleased he trusted his instincts” after concerns for a man’s well-being led to an arrest and the seizure of suspected drugs.

According to Kelowna RCMP, an officer on regular patrol noticed a man slumped over in a Toyota Prius, which was parked near Gordon Drive, early Friday.

Kelowna RCMP said the officer attempted to rouse the 44-year-old Penticton man to ensure he wasn’t in medical distress. After knocking on the car’s window, the driver remained unresponsive.

The officer then opened the car door and woke the man by calling out to him.

Once awake, police say the man quickly tried to cover what turned out to be a large quantity of small plastic bags.

That led a police seizure of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Along with the drugs, police found bear spray, a pair of knives and a baseball bat.

The man was taken into custody without incident and was later released.

Police say he now faces a number of potential drug-related charges.