London police seize meth recipe book in ongoing suspected dormant drug lab investigation

London police have seized several items and “dismantled a suspected methamphetamine lab” at a residence on Hamilton Road.

Charges depend on the outcome of a Health Canada analysis, which could take several weeks.

Emergency services first attended the scene on Hamilton Road near East Park at roughly 3 p.m. Tuesday. It was quickly determined there was no risk to public safety but the area was secured and Health Canada chemists arrived on Wednesday to assist in the case.

On Thursday, police announced the seizure of a recipe book for making methamphetamine, ingredients commonly used in making meth, containers with unidentified solids and liquids, and waste products.

“While it was determined early in this case that there was no immediate risk to public safety, the combination of chemicals involved in illegal synthesis drug operations is always cause for concern,” said Det. Sgt. Rob Merrimen in a statement.

“Illegal drug synthesis labs are dangerous and volatile operations that can pose significant threats to both the public and first responders.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).