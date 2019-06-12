London police investigating apparent drug lab in Hamilton Road home

London police say they’re in the process of executing a search warrant on a Hamilton Road home that they believe contains an apparent dormant drug synthesis lab.
Police say what appears to be a lab was discovered by officers during an investigation late Tuesday afternoon.
Police, along with local firefighters and paramedics, had attended the home around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the home was secured by authorities, with officers remaining on scene throughout the evening.
An investigation into the home is ongoing and police expect to have more information available to the public by Wednesday evening.
Anyone who may have information related to the incident is urged to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
