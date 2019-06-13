Police arrest man, find fentanyl, meth in search of Cambridge home
A 59-year-old man was arrested after Waterloo Regional Police conducted a drug sweep at a home in Cambridge on Thursday.
Police say they seized 18.95 grams of suspected purple fentanyl, methamphetamine and more than $1,300 cash from the home on Fountain Street on Thursday.
A Cambridge man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a substance in Schedule 1 and five counts of breach of recognizance.
Police are reminding members of the public that is they see anything suspicious, it can be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
