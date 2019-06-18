How should Calgary solve its residential parking permit problems?

City officials are hoping to improve parking in residential areas of Calgary — and you can help.

A review of the city’s residential parking permit policy has been underway since the end of 2018, but it is now entering a new phase in which citizens are invited to provide feedback on potential policy changes.

According to the City of Calgary, there are 80 residential permit-only parking zones in areas throughout the city.

As spokesperson David Hill explained, the City of Calgary sought public feedback earlier this year on the issues that drivers face when parking in those areas.

“We used this feedback, along with technical expertise, to develop possible options and informed recommendations,” Hill said. “The options we are presenting are a result of our work with Calgarians over the last few months.”

Now, the public is invited to weigh in on which of the potential solutions they like by visiting one of two open houses:

Tuesday, June 18

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association — 1320 5 Ave. N.W.

Saturday, June 22

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cardel Rec South in foyer across from library — 333 Shawville Blvd. S.E.

You can also provide input online before June 26 via calgary.ca/rpp.

The input gathered from this phase will help to develop recommended policy changes that will be presented to council in early 2020.

The City of Calgary says some 40,000 residential parking permits are issued annually.