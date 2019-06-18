Rancid announces September tour, including 1 Canadian date

Rancid has an announced an upcoming North American tour this fall with Pennywise.
The popular punk bands announced a co-headlining tour on Monday morning, revealing that they will hit 10 cities across the continent together throughout September.
The trek kicks off in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Sept. 14 and concludes in Denver, Colo., on Sept. 28.
On Sept. 17, the bands will stop by Rebel in Toronto with special guest acts The English Beat and Angel Dust.
Along with Iron Reagan, Turnstile and The Aquabats, skate punk icons Suicidal Tendencies will also perform on select dates during the highly anticipated run.
Rancid is currently working on the followup to its successful 2017 studio album Trouble Maker.
Pennywise, on the other hand, recently released its 12th album, Never Gonna Die (2018).
Tickets for the tour go on sale to the public this Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. ET.
Additional tour dates and details can be found on the official Rancid website.
** Toronto show is bolded **
Sept. 14 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Lots at Sandcastle
Sept. 15 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Sept. 17 — Toronto, Ont. @ Rebel
Sept. 18 — Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre
Sept. 19 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora Theatre
Sept. 21 — Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion
Sept. 22 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Skyline Stage @ The Mann
Sept. 26 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
Sept. 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union
Sept. 28 — Denver, Colo. @ The Ogden Theatre
