Rancid announces September tour, including 1 Canadian date

Rancid has an announced an upcoming North American tour this fall with Pennywise.

The popular punk bands announced a co-headlining tour on Monday morning, revealing that they will hit 10 cities across the continent together throughout September.

The trek kicks off in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Sept. 14 and concludes in Denver, Colo., on Sept. 28.

On Sept. 17, the bands will stop by Rebel in Toronto with special guest acts The English Beat and Angel Dust.

READ MORE: Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine reveals throat cancer diagnosis

Along with Iron Reagan, Turnstile and The Aquabats, skate punk icons Suicidal Tendencies will also perform on select dates during the highly anticipated run.

WATCH: Rancid’s 1995 ska/punk hit music video ‘Time Bomb’

Rancid is currently working on the followup to its successful 2017 studio album Trouble Maker.

Pennywise, on the other hand, recently released its 12th album, Never Gonna Die (2018).

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher jokes he should be the U.K.’s next prime minister

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the public this Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. ET.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @Rancid, @Pennywise and other special guests at @rebel_toronto on September 17! Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am. Join the Facebook event for more details: https://t.co/hP0DQRcEfF pic.twitter.com/EsN1AkYxHv — Live Nation Ontario (@LiveNationON) June 17, 2019

Additional tour dates and details can be found on the official Rancid website.

North American tour dates 2019

** Toronto show is bolded **

Sept. 14 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Lots at Sandcastle

Sept. 15 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Sept. 17 — Toronto, Ont. @ Rebel

Sept. 18 — Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre

Sept. 19 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora Theatre

Sept. 21 — Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion

Sept. 22 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Skyline Stage @ The Mann

Sept. 26 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

Sept. 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union

Sept. 28 — Denver, Colo. @ The Ogden Theatre

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis