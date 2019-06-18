Winnipeg’s 23rd homicide victim identified as Chad McKenzie

The man who was shot near a West End elementary school Monday morning has been identified.

Winnipeg police said Chad McKenzie, 23, was gunned down early Monday morning in the 500 block of Agnes Street, near John M. King elementary school.

When officers found him just before 6 a.m., he was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but later died of his injuries.

The shooting marks the city’s 23rd homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information, or anyone with possible video of the incident should call police at 204-986-6508.