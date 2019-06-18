Winnipeg’s 23rd homicide victim identified as Chad McKenzie
A A
The man who was shot near a West End elementary school Monday morning has been identified.
Winnipeg police said Chad McKenzie, 23, was gunned down early Monday morning in the 500 block of Agnes Street, near John M. King elementary school.
When officers found him just before 6 a.m., he was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but later died of his injuries.
READ MORE: Man shot, killed near West End elementary school
The shooting marks the city’s 23rd homicide of 2019.
Anyone with information, or anyone with possible video of the incident should call police at 204-986-6508.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.