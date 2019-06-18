World
June 18, 2019 10:02 am

Tsunami warning in Japan after 6.5-magnitude earthquake hits near coast

By Staff Reuters

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck off the coast of Japan on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which hit 85 km (53 miles) northeast of the island of Honshu, but Japan’s Meteorological Agency issued a warning for a 0.2-1.0 metre tsunami along the north-west coast of the main island.

This is a breaking news update. More information to come. 

