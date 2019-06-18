Hampstead launches first-ever environmental awareness program for residents

The Town of Hampstead has created its first-ever environmental awareness program, the Green Patrol, so that residents can learn to be more aware of their ecological footprint.
As part of the project, which started on June 7, patroller Simon Liu will run a kiosk in Hampstead Park and go door to door to talk with residents about issues like rainwater management, recycling, composting, waste management and the dangers of the emerald ash borer.
Liu, a Université de Montréal student, told Global News many residents don’t understand how to properly clean plastics, compost or conserve water.
Watering grass, for instance, should only be done from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. “because of the heat,” he said. “The water just evaporates.”
“There’s really a lot of money we can save by composting, but it’s also a way to give a new value to what’s being trashed,” Liu explained.
Residents told Global News the program was a welcome addition to Hampstead’s summertime slate.
“What I learned recently is that there are certain plastics that can actually be recycled and not be put in the garbage,” said Jerry Tarasofsky, a Hampstead resident.
“We were putting plastic bags, etc in the garbage. We didn’t know what to do with them.”
The project is expected to last until early August.
