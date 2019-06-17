Calgary council votes 12-1 to close Richmond Green Golf Course at end of season

Calgary city council voted 12-1 on Monday to close the Richmond Green Golf Course after the 2019 season.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi was the sole vote against, saying he wanted to wait until a report came back on the sustainability of all golf courses.

The notice of motion, by councillors Diane Colley-Urquhart and Ward Sutherland, said the Richmond Green Golf Course has the lowest attendance — a rate that continues to drop — and revenue of all six city-owned courses.

The course is the most challenging to maintain to “industry golf standards” because of limitations of its clubhouse, facilities, parking and water services infrastructure, the motion read.

The motion added that the city has other courses in the area that can provide “alternate golf opportunities.”

Passed, all in favour except NN. We cannot contract out because of labour secession rules. We need assistance on laws to address. This is not sustainable ! Only fair to be competitive for city taxpayer. https://t.co/mjNw3eY6E9 — Ward Sutherland (@Ward4Ward1) June 18, 2019