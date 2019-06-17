Winnipeg Jets trade Jacob Trouba to the Big Apple

Jacob Trouba’s situation with the Winnipeg Jets is settled once and for all.

The Jets traded the defenceman to the New York Rangers on Monday for defenceman Neal Pionk, and the Rangers’ first round draft pick (20th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Trouba, 25, played six seasons for the Jets after they selected him in with the ninth overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft. In 408 career games with the Jets, Trouba scored 42 goals with 137 assists.

Pionk, 23, was signed by the Rangers as an undrafted college free agent. After winning the NCAA championship with the University of Minnesota-Duluth, he played in parts of two seasons with the Rangers. The Omaha, Nebraska product recorded seven goals with 33 assists in 101 NHL games with the Rangers. He also played for their minor league affiliate, the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack. In 48 AHL games during the 2017-2018 season, he scored once and added 16 assists.

Pionk was also named the USHL Defenceman of the Year with the Sioux City Musketeers in the 2014-15 season.

In making the move, the Jets re-acquired the draft pick they originally sent to the Rangers in the Kevin Hayes/Brendan Lemieux deal at the trade deadline.