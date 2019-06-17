Spring water main construction to close June Springs Road

Starting June 19, construction crews will begin installing a new water main on June Springs Road.

As a result, June Springs Road will be closed between McClain and Miller roads for one week.

Local traffic will not be able to use the entire length of June Springs Road, so crews have planned detour routes around the area.

The detours follow Spiers Road, Wallace Hill Road and Mathews Road.

The City of Kelowna says the work is part of phase one of the city’s integrated water project — a project the city says will bring clean drinking water to over 2,000 Southeast Kelowna homes.

More information on traffic disruptions can be found here, and information about the city’s integrated water project can be found here.

