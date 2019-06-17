dolly parton post malone
June 17, 2019 4:24 pm

Dolly Parton Approves of Post Malone’s Outfit Choice

By Alberta Radio Content and Social Coordinator  Global News
Post Malone: Paul Morigi / Stringer Dolly Parton: Shirlaine Forrest / Contributor
A A

Country Music stars, and Country Music fans, continue to enjoy what Post Malone has to offer whether that be his music… or his outfits.

At a country music festival in Manchester,TN, called Bonaroo, Post Malone was seen wearing Dolly Parton. Wait, let me rephrase that, he was seen wearing a matching top and bottom outfit that featured Dolly Parton’s photo plastered all over it.

Dolly Parton saw a photo and took to Twitter to express how much she loved it.

 
Report an error
dolly parton post malone
post malone bonaroo
post malone dolly parton
Post molne dolly parton outfit

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.