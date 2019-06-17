Dolly Parton Approves of Post Malone’s Outfit Choice

Country Music stars, and Country Music fans, continue to enjoy what Post Malone has to offer whether that be his music… or his outfits.

At a country music festival in Manchester,TN, called Bonaroo, Post Malone was seen wearing Dolly Parton. Wait, let me rephrase that, he was seen wearing a matching top and bottom outfit that featured Dolly Parton’s photo plastered all over it.

Dolly Parton saw a photo and took to Twitter to express how much she loved it.

Love the outfit from head to toe @PostMalone 😉 pic.twitter.com/Qxxhpi96NO — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) June 16, 2019