Premier Doug Ford booed by massive crowd celebrating Raptors Championship parade

Premier Doug Ford was booed by a crowd of tens of thousands at Nathan Phillips Square Monday as he was being introduced on stage to celebrate the Toronto Raptors historic NBA championship.

Mayor John Tory and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who were also introduced to the stage were widely cheered by the crowd.

The incident comes after two other recent public appearances where the premier was booed.

One at a Special Olympics Ontario event in May and the other later that month at the Collision technology conference, both in Toronto.

The less than warm reception comes as the Premier has faced dismal public approval polling numbers.

It also comes days after the Premier celebrated one year since being elected. The premier’s office declined comment when reached Monday by Global News.