Ward changes possible for 2020 Saskatoon municipal election

Ward boundaries could be changing as the City of Saskatoon starts early planning for the 2020 municipal election.

The Saskatoon municipal wards commission is looking for input as it establishes new boundaries for Wards 5, 7, 8, and 10.

Under Saskatchewan’s Cities Act, each ward must have the same population, which is obtained by dividing the city’s total population by the number of wards.

This is to ensure equal population representation, according to legislation.

Ward boundaries must be reviewed at least once every three election cycles, or when the population of a ward exceeds a 10 per cent variation limit.

Wards 7 and 10 currently exceed the 10 per cent variance, while Wards 5 and 8 are below the threshold, according to 2018 population statistics, the city said.

City officials said reconfiguring ward boundaries could affect all 10 wards to ensure it complies with the legislated population range.

The city said the first step in changing ward boundaries is for the commission to gather input from the public.

Two public consultations are being held where feedback will be gathered.

The first is on June 19 at 7:30 p.m. in Committee Room “E” at city hall.

A survey can also be completed at saskatoon.ca/engage.

City officials said further public engagements will be held in the fall once ward boundary options have been drafted.

