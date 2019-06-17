Saskatchewan weather outlook: more rain on the way

More rain is on the way later this week.

Monday

Most of the rain over Father’s Day weekend missed Saskatchewan’s two largest cities with minimal amounts recorded, keeping drought conditions apparent.

Temperatures dipped back to 5 degrees in Saskatoon, 8 in Regina on Monday morning before making it into the 20s before noon under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies.

Halfway through the wettest month of the year on average & Regina only has 3% of its normal precip…15% in Saskatoon. Weekend rain ended up falling east & west of both cities https://t.co/5QjfMEAKyv #yqr #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/pl7zn6i8qC — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 17, 2019

The mercury continues to climb a few degrees into the 20s for an afternoon high under a mix of sun and cloud.

Monday night

Skies clear out Monday evening as conditions cool back into single digits overnight.

Tuesday

Sunshine kicks off the day on Tuesday with a moderate southeasterly wind picking up during the day with gusts up to 40 km/h possible.

Clouds will slide back in during the day with a slight chance of showers in Saskatoon late in the day as both cities climb into the mid-20s for an afternoon high.

Wednesday-Friday

An upper-level low-pressure system is usually a recipe for June rains in Saskatchewan and one is set to slide into the province bringing rain and a risk of storms late Wednesday.

Showers should linger Thursday and Friday at times with total amounts potentially up to 5 to 15 millimetres as daytime highs dip from the low 20s on Wednesday into the teens for the rest of the week.

Weekend outlook

Precipitation will likely become spottier and isolated to a convective nature in the afternoon from daytime heating this weekend as partly-to-mostly cloudy skies linger and daytime highs return to the 20s.

Karen Ryan took the June 17 Your Saskatchewan photo in Milestone:

