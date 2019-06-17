Cocaine seized during traffic stop in Peterborough’s south end: OPP

A Peterborough man faces drug and driving charges following a stop by OPP on Friday night.

Peterborough County OPP say that around 11:45 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on Otonabee Drive due to an alleged traffic offence.

During the investigation, OPP say officers located 83 grams of cocaine in the vehicle.

Brandon Liakakos, 32, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with driving while under suspension, driving a motor vehicle without a validated permit, possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) and possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine).

He was held in custody and appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Saturday for a scheduled bail hearing.

