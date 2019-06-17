Man shot, killed near West End elementary school

It’s only June, but Winnipeg has already surpassed last year’s total number of homicides.

Winnipeg police said a man was shot early Monday morning in the 500 block of Agnes Street, near John M. King elementary school.

When officers found the victim just before 6 a.m., they administered first aid and he was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but has since died of his injuries.

The shooting marks the city’s 23rd homicide of 2019.

Police said Monday that no arrests have been made, and that the situation is still unfolding, but they were able to confirm the death was a homicide.

Cst. Rob Carver said police are working closely with the school and the Winnipeg School Division to provide any assistance they may need, but police don’t believe the area is still under any kind of active threat.

“We haven’t made an arrest yet in a shooting, so I’m not going to stand up here and say there isn’t a threat to the community – we’ve had a man shot here and killed, but we don’t think that threat is at a high level. People have left the area.”

Carver also said the early indications are that the shooting may not have been random.

