June 17, 2019 12:30 pm

Dallas police take down suspect after shooting at court house

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Police in Dallas say a person has been shot after exchanging gunfire with federal officers outside a federal courthouse in downtown area.

Police in Dallas say a person has been shot after exchanging gunfire with federal officers outside a federal courthouse in downtown area.

Police say the suspect in the shooting Monday morning outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building has been taken to a hospital and that no one else was injured.

The Dallas Morning News reports that one of its photographers outside the building witnessed a gunman opening fire. A photograph shows authorities tending to a man lying on the ground in a parking lot outside the building.

The window panes in a revolving door of courthouse were broken afterward.

A bomb squad has conducted a controlled explosion of the vehicle associated with a person who was shot while exchanging gunfire with federal officers outside a Dallas courthouse.

Police said earlier Monday that the bomb squad was examining the vehicle. Police then said they would do a controlled explosion. A loud blast was heard at 10:38 a.m.

Police say the person shot outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building has been taken to a hospital. No information has been released about that person’s condition. Police say no one else was injured.

A large law enforcement presence is visible downtown, and police have closed off several blocks around the federal building.

Police say federal officers are leading the investigation.

