Dallas police take down suspect after shooting at court house

Police in Dallas say a person has been shot after exchanging gunfire with federal officers outside a federal courthouse in downtown area.
Police say the suspect in the shooting Monday morning outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building has been taken to a hospital and that no one else was injured.
The Dallas Morning News reports that one of its photographers outside the building witnessed a gunman opening fire. A photograph shows authorities tending to a man lying on the ground in a parking lot outside the building.
The window panes in a revolving door of courthouse were broken afterward.
A bomb squad has conducted a controlled explosion of the vehicle associated with a person who was shot while exchanging gunfire with federal officers outside a Dallas courthouse.
Police said earlier Monday that the bomb squad was examining the vehicle. Police then said they would do a controlled explosion. A loud blast was heard at 10:38 a.m.
Police say the person shot outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building has been taken to a hospital. No information has been released about that person’s condition. Police say no one else was injured.
A large law enforcement presence is visible downtown, and police have closed off several blocks around the federal building.
Police say federal officers are leading the investigation.
