Entertainment
June 17, 2019 11:33 am

Bonnaroo festivalgoer, 27, dies after being found unresponsive on event grounds

By Staff The Associated Press

Festival goers attend the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP
A A

Bonnaroo officials say a 27-year-old man has died while attending the Manchester, Tennessee music festival.

Festival organizers told news outlets in a statement that a medical situation was reported Saturday at a campsite. They said the man, who was camping with his father, was found unresponsive but breathing.

Emergency workers responded and administered CPR. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: The risky business of music festivals

The statement said the man’s cause of death wasn’t immediately known, but it appears that he had an underlying medical condition.

No further information was immediately available. Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival continued on Sunday.

© 2019 The Associated Press

Report an error
bonnaroo
bonnaroo 2019
Bonnaroo death
Bonnaroo deaths
Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
Did someone die at Bonnaroo
Who died at Bonnaroo

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.