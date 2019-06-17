New Samuel de Champlain Bridge to open northbound lane June 24, southbound lane July 1

Montreal’s new Samuel de Champlain Bridge connecting downtown to the South Shore is scheduled to officially open to northbound traffic on June 24 and southbound traffic on July 1.

The $4.2-billion contract was originally expected to be delivered in December 2018 by Signature sur le Saint-Laurent (SSL), the company chosen to carry out the design, construction, financing, operations, maintenance and rehabilitation of the bridge.

For each day the project was late, SSL was forced to pay $100,000 for the first seven days and $400,000 per day after that with a cap of $150 million.

However, during a briefing on Monday, government representatives indicated it was not yet possible to give more details about the penalties.

Some analysts believe an opening in June should incur a penalty of $75 million, but they believe the company could give a series of reasons to justify the delay, at least in part.

According to government officials, the two-phase opening is required to allow a safe transition from the current bridge to the new structure.

An opening ceremony for the new bridge, which will span 3.4 kilometres, will be held on June 28.

There will be lanes dedicated to public transit as well as a space for the Réseau express métropolitain (REM), cyclists and pedestrians.

