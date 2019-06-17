Canada
Tsawassen home destroyed by fire

Delta Fire crews put down a house fire at Tsawassen First Nation early Sunday evening that has left a family homeless.

At about 6:45 p.m., the fire could be seen from the Global 1 helicopter burning in the rear of a home in a residential area just a few kilometres away from the ocean, and a large plume of smoke was visible from the ferry terminal.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

The home was severely damaged, and the residents are displaced for now.

The cause is under investigation.

