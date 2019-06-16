‘It could have gotten out of control’: Penticton fire quickly quashed

Residents from the Penticton Indian Band and Penticton’s West Bench neighbourhood were roused in the middle of the night by a grass fire in the area.

“We came outside, saw the flames, and realized it was fairly close,” said area resident Margaret Holm.

“It was quite scary.”

Fire crews and members of the Penticton Indian Band arrived shortly after midnight Sunday and had the blaze under control by 1:30 a.m.

When the fire was at its most intense, flames could be seen from kilometres away and heavy smoke wafted through the valley below.

Holmes said her initial concern for her home and surrounding areas was eased by a cool breeze that blew the fire away from her subdivision.

“After about half an hour or two it was clear that the fire department had it under control,” she added.