Teen arrested after 2 people injured in Mississauga stabbing

Peel Regional Police say a 17-year-old boy has been charged after two people were injured in a Mississauga stabbing.

Officers responded to the stabbing on May 22, 2019, at around 11:56 p.m. at a plaza in the area of Tenth Line West and Thomas Street.

READ MORE: Woman in custody after man dies in stabbing at Mississauga apartment

Investigators said an altercation had occurred, which led to an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man being stabbed.

According to police, the two victims were transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries and they have since been upgraded to be in stable condition.

The teen suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

READ MORE: Man seriously injured after stabbing outside downtown Toronto hotel

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 1133, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.