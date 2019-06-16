Teen arrested after 2 people injured in Mississauga stabbing

Peel Regional Police say a 17-year-old boy has been charged after two people were injured in a Mississauga stabbing.
Officers responded to the stabbing on May 22, 2019, at around 11:56 p.m. at a plaza in the area of Tenth Line West and Thomas Street.
Investigators said an altercation had occurred, which led to an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man being stabbed.
According to police, the two victims were transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries and they have since been upgraded to be in stable condition.
The teen suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 1133, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
