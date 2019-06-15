Global News to provide multi-platform live coverage of Raptors parade Monday

Global News will be providing multi-platform live coverage of the historic Raptors parade on Monday as it moves through the streets of Toronto.

The parade is set to kick off at 10 a.m., but Global’s pre-parade coverage will begin much earlier than that, starting at 6 a.m. on Global News Morning.

Once the parade gets underway, viewers will be able to watch the event live on Global Television throughout Ontario.

Outside of Ontario, the parade and celebration will be streamed live on Globalnews.ca. Radio listeners can hear live coverage of the event on Global News Radio 640 Toronto.

“The journey of the 2019 Toronto Raptors has gripped the people of our city in a way that few events have,” said Global Toronto news director Mackay Taggart.

“Monday’s wall-to-wall coverage will give our TV, radio and online audiences exclusive access to everything happening on the streets of Toronto and at the post-parade celebration.”

Global News Toronto anchors Alan Carter and Farah Nasser will be live from Nathan Phillips Square, bringing audiences the sights and sounds of the celebrations.

Global News reporters will also be positioned throughout the parade route speaking to fans and following the players.

Coverage will include notable guests with insight into the Raptors’ historic victory.

The parade begins at the Princes’ Gates at Exhibition Place at 10 a.m. and will end with a rally at Nathan Phillips Square around 1:30 p.m.

For the latest developments throughout the parade, be sure to tune in to Global News.