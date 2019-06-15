Politics
June 15, 2019 2:01 pm

Premier Ford to march in York Region Pride parade on Saturday

By Web Writer  Global News

Premier Doug Ford is expected to take part in the York Region Pride parade on Saturday.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
A A

York Regional Police have confirmed to Global News that Premier Doug Ford will be taking part in the York Region Pride parade in Newmarket Saturday afternoon.

The announcement comes after Ford faced criticism for saying that he will not be participating in the Toronto Pride parade on June 23.

READ MORE: Premier Ford says he will attend Pride events, but not the parade

Ford said he made that decision because of the ban on uniformed officers in the parade.

At the time, the premier said he would still be attending Pride events throughout the month, though did not specify which events.

It is expected that Premier Ford will be marching alongside uniformed officers during Saturday’s parade in York Region.

WATCH: Premier Ford says he will not attend Toronto Pride parade

– With files from Travis Dhanraj

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Doug Ford
Doug Ford Pride
Ford
newmarket
Ontario government
politics
Premier Doug Ford
Premier Ford
Pride
Pride Parade
Toronto Pride
York Region
York Region Pride
York Regional Police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.