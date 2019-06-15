Premier Ford to march in York Region Pride parade on Saturday

York Regional Police have confirmed to Global News that Premier Doug Ford will be taking part in the York Region Pride parade in Newmarket Saturday afternoon.

The announcement comes after Ford faced criticism for saying that he will not be participating in the Toronto Pride parade on June 23.

READ MORE: Premier Ford says he will attend Pride events, but not the parade

Ford said he made that decision because of the ban on uniformed officers in the parade.

At the time, the premier said he would still be attending Pride events throughout the month, though did not specify which events.

It is expected that Premier Ford will be marching alongside uniformed officers during Saturday’s parade in York Region.

WATCH: Premier Ford says he will not attend Toronto Pride parade

– With files from Travis Dhanraj