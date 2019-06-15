New commander for 5th Canadian Division in Halifax welcomed with parade ceremony

Major-General Derek A. Macaulay gave up command of 5th Canadian Division to Brigadier-General Roch Pelletier in a ceremony at the Halifax Grand Parade on Saturday.

Headquartered in Halifax, the 5th Canadian Division is the command element of the Canadian Army in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, and select units in Quebec, Ontario, and Alberta.

Change of Command ceremony for the 5th Canadian Division is taking place this morning at Grand Parade. https://t.co/OafZdf06gd —

“I am thrilled to be joining the 5th Canadian Division family today and look forward to a bright future in Atlantic Canada,” said Pelletier in a press release statement.

At the ceremony, Major-General Macaulay was also promoted to his current rank and will assume the position of Deputy Commander of the Canadian Army at Canadian Army Headquarters in Ottawa in late June.

Pelletier most recently completed an international fellowship at the United States Army War College in Pennsylvania and has held various command and staff positions in Canada, the United States, and on international operations.

According to a government press release, as Commander of 5th Canadian Division, Brigadier-General Pelletier will be responsible for both Regular and Reserve Force Canadian Army units located in the four Atlantic Provinces, Quebec, Ontario, and Alberta.

“During his tenure, his priorities will be recruiting, training, and forging an integrated force of highly trained Atlantic Canadian combat and support units that are ready for domestic and international operations in support of Canadian interests.”

The new commander will be responsible for four formations, one independent unit and the 5th Canadian Ranger Patrol Group which is comprised of 34 patrols located across Newfoundland and Labrador.

According to the government, the 5th Canadian Division consists of approximately 7,500 Regular and Reserve Force soldiers, civilian employees and Canadian Rangers.