Sex offender who abducted child back in custody: Correctional Service Canada

A man who was released into Vancouver after serving a sentence for abducting a three-year old boy is back in custody.

Correctional Service Canada said 53-year old Randall Hopley’s release is under review and may be sent to the Parole Board for further consideration.

In an emailed statement, it said offenders under supervision requirements are returned to custody if they are believed to present a risk to the public.

Hopley was convicted after abducting a three-year old boy in 2011 from a home in Sparwood in southeastern B.C.

The boy, who was unharmed in the incident, was returned four days later.

Hopley was sentenced to six years in prison and designated a long-term offender.

When he was released into Vancouver last November, the Vancouver Police Department issued a public warning, saying he posed a significant risk to young boys.

Hopley’s release was bound under the following conditions:

Not to be in, near, or around places where children under the age of 16 are likely to congregate, such as elementary and secondary schools, parks, swimming pools and recreational centres, unless accompanied by an adult previously approved in writing by his parole supervisor.

Not to be in the presence of any children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history, and has been previously approved in writing by his parole supervisor.

Abide by daily curfew from 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

In 2017, the Parole Board of Canada said Hopley was still at risk to re-offend.

He has previously been convicted of sex assault, assault, and break-and-enters.

Global News has reached out to VPD for comment.