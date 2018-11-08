Police warning about convicted child abductor Randall Hopley living in Vancouver

Vancouver police are warning the public about Randall Peter Hopley, who is a federal offender living in Vancouver and police say poses a risk of significant harm to the safety of young boys.

Hopley, 53, has previously been convicted of the abduction of a person under the age of 14, sex assault, assault and break-and-enters.

In 2013, he was sentenced to six years for abducting a three-year-old boy from his home in Sparwood on Sept. 7, 2011.

The Correctional Service of Canada has assessed Hopley as a high-risk for violent and sexual re-offending. Police say although Hopley has fully completed his sentence and has been released, he is bound by a 10-year long-term supervision order to help manage his risk factors.

Hopley is described as Caucasian, five-foot-nine, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He often has a beard.

Hopley must abide by several conditions:

Not to be in, near, or around places where children under the age of 16 are likely to congregate, such as elementary and secondary schools, parks, swimming pools and recreational centres, unless accompanied by an adult previously approved in writing by his parole supervisor.

Not to be in the presence of any children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history, and has been previously approved in writing by his parole supervisor.

Abide by daily curfew from 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Anyone who sees Hopley in violation of any of these conditions is asked to call 911 immediately.