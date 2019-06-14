Therapy parrot reported missing in Brantford

A beloved parrot has gone missing in Brantford.

READ MORE: Brantford police arrest 2nd suspect in New Year’s Day 2018 homicide

According to a Facebook post by one of his owners, Chris Farias, ‘George’ or ‘Georgie’ the Alexandrian Parakeet was last seen on Wednesday in the Roberts and Slater area of the Homedale neighbourhood.

He says George is a therapy bird with clipped wings, who is super friendly and won’t bite.

George’s owners are offering a reward for his safe return.

He is described as green with an orange beak and a slight black ring around his neck.

READ MORE: SIU clears Brantford police of wrongdoing after man injured in holding cell

For more details, please click here.