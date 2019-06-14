Crime
June 14, 2019 2:26 pm

Vancouver man accused of following woman home, sexually assaulting her, granted bail

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Vancouver police make arrest in East Vancouver sexual assault (Aired May 28, 2019)

A A

The man accused of a violent sex assault in East Vancouver last month has been granted bail.

Choe Wing Ma, 59, is facing charges of sexual assault and robbery for allegedly following a woman home from a bus stop and attacking her in her house.

READ MORE: Suspect in violent East Vancouver sexual assault facing two charges

He was arrested in late May and has been in custody since then.

sex-assault-suspect1

Vancouver police are hoping these photos of the suspect of a violent sexual assault and home invasion Thursday will help identify the man responsible.

Vancouver Police Department
sex-assault-suspect3

Vancouver police are hoping these photos of the suspect of a violent sexual assault and home invasion Thursday will help identify the man responsible.

Vancouver Police Department
sex-assault-suspect2

Vancouver police are hoping these photos of the suspect of a violent sexual assault and home invasion Thursday will help identify the man responsible.

Vancouver Police Department

Ma has been released on a $100,000 bond and seven conditions.

He is to remain under house arrest, only leaving the residence under the supervision of family members for court, medical or legal appointments.

He also must report to a psychiatric facility for assessment and has consented to comply with all orders, including mandatory medication.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Photos released of man suspected in violent East Vancouver sexual assault

Court records show a previous conviction for theft under $5,000 with a two-year probation order against a man of the same name and age as Ma.

Police allege that Ma struck up a conversation with the victim as she waited for a bus at 41st Avenue and Earles Street on Thursday, May 23.

READ MORE: VPD investigating after woman allegedly followed, sexually assaulted in her home

He is then accused of walking home with her when she realized she had forgotten something at home before sexually assaulting her in the residence.

Investigators released images of a suspect, which they credited with helping identify and arrest Ma.

— With files from Aaron McArthur

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
cho wing ma
cho wing ma bail
cho wing ma granted bail
east vancouver sex assault
sex assault
sex assault bail
Sex assault Vancouver
Sexual Assault
vancoufer sex assault

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.