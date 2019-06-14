Vancouver man accused of following woman home, sexually assaulting her, granted bail

The man accused of a violent sex assault in East Vancouver last month has been granted bail.

Choe Wing Ma, 59, is facing charges of sexual assault and robbery for allegedly following a woman home from a bus stop and attacking her in her house.

He was arrested in late May and has been in custody since then.

Ma has been released on a $100,000 bond and seven conditions.

He is to remain under house arrest, only leaving the residence under the supervision of family members for court, medical or legal appointments.

He also must report to a psychiatric facility for assessment and has consented to comply with all orders, including mandatory medication.

Court records show a previous conviction for theft under $5,000 with a two-year probation order against a man of the same name and age as Ma.

Police allege that Ma struck up a conversation with the victim as she waited for a bus at 41st Avenue and Earles Street on Thursday, May 23.

He is then accused of walking home with her when she realized she had forgotten something at home before sexually assaulting her in the residence.

Investigators released images of a suspect, which they credited with helping identify and arrest Ma.

