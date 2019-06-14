Port Hope man charged with impaired driving on Hwy. 401

A Port Hope man faces impaired driving charges following a traffic stop by OPP on Wednesday.

Northumberland OPP say officers were notified of a driver allegedly tossing beer cans out of the window of a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Cobourg around 3 p.m.

A witness also said the driver then began driving the vehicle and passing other vehicles on the shoulder of the highway.

Officers located and stopped the vehicle on Highway 401 near Theatre Road near Port Hope, according to police.

Michael Hussey, 75, of Port Hope, was arrested charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on July 3.