Entertainment
June 14, 2019 11:20 am

Bachman and Cummings to play together for first time in a decade

By Staff The Canadian Press

(L-R) Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings of The Guess Who perform during the halftime show at the 88th Grey Cup game in Calgary on Nov. 26, 2000.

Aaron Harris / The Canadian Press
A A

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings are getting back together for a charitable cause.

Former The Guess Who bandmates, famous for their on-again, off-again musical partnership, will reunite next month for the first time in more than a decade, to support Canada’s Walk of Fame.

Story continues below

Bachman and Cummings will take the stage at Music Under the City Stars, an annual fundraiser in support of the stretch of Toronto streets paying tribute to influential Canadians, on July 18.

READ MORE: The Cult’s Ian Astbury talks Indigenous influence and the evolution of the band

Organizers say the duo will perform a number of songs during an evening dinner and social event at Toronto’s landmark Casa Loma.

Bachman and Cummings have a storied relationship on the stage.

They reunited as Bachman-Cummings years after The Guess Who split, and toured together as Bachman & Cummings in the mid-aughts.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Burton Cummings
Canada's Walk of Fame
Canada's Walk of Fame 2019
casa loma
Music Under the City Stars
Randy Bachman
Randy Bachman Burton Cummings reunion
The Guess Who

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.