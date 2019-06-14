5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, June 13, 2019

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.
1 — BC Highland Games Festival
Lafarge Lake Park, Coquitlam
June 14 and 15
bchighlandgames.com
2 — Car Free Day
June 15 (West End)/June 16 (Main St.)
carfreevancouver.org
3 — Port Moody Community Fair
June 15
City Hall, Port Moody
portmoody.ca
4 — Canada Skate National Skateboarding Series
June 15
Cloverdale Skatepark, Surrey
canadaskateboard.ca
5 — Shawn Mendes: The Tour
June 14, 7:30 p.m.
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
rogersarena.com
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.