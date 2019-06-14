5 Things To Do

June 14, 2019 1:26 am

5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, June 13, 2019

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the BC Highland Games and Car Free Day Vancouver

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.

1 — BC Highland Games Festival
Lafarge Lake Park, Coquitlam
June 14 and 15
bchighlandgames.com

2 — Car Free Day
June 15 (West End)/June 16 (Main St.)
carfreevancouver.org

3 — Port Moody Community Fair
June 15
City Hall, Port Moody
portmoody.ca

4 — Canada Skate National Skateboarding Series
June 15
Cloverdale Skatepark, Surrey
canadaskateboard.ca

5 — Shawn Mendes: The Tour
June 14, 7:30 p.m.
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
rogersarena.com

