Canada
June 13, 2019 11:03 pm

Klay Thompson leaves Game 6 with apparent knee injury

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts to action against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, May 24, 2016.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts to action against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, May 24, 2016.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
A A

Klay Thompson was forced to leave Game 6 of the NBA Finals with an apparent knee injury Thursday night.

Thompson went down hard after a contested dunk from the Toronto Raptors‘ Danny Green and seemed to land awkwardly on his left knee. Green was called for a foul on the play.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Kevin Durant forced to leave Game 5 of NBA Finals with injury

Officials reviewed the sequence shortly after but determined it was a common foul.

Thompson was helped off the court and was seemingly on his way to the dressing room when he came back out onto the court to shoot his two free throws.

He sunk both and was shortly pulled from the court and taken back through to the tunnel for treatment.

READ MORE: Warriors’ Thompson returns for Game 4 as Raptors look to widen series lead

The Warriors All-Star played 32 points and had 28 points, including four threes.

The Splash Brother had already missed Game 3 due to a hamstring injury.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Danny Green
Game 6
Golden State Warriors
Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson Injury
NBA Finals
NBA Playoffs
Toronto Raptors

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.