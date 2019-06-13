Klay Thompson leaves Game 6 with apparent knee injury

Klay Thompson was forced to leave Game 6 of the NBA Finals with an apparent knee injury Thursday night.

Thompson went down hard after a contested dunk from the Toronto Raptors‘ Danny Green and seemed to land awkwardly on his left knee. Green was called for a foul on the play.

Officials reviewed the sequence shortly after but determined it was a common foul.

Thompson was helped off the court and was seemingly on his way to the dressing room when he came back out onto the court to shoot his two free throws.

He sunk both and was shortly pulled from the court and taken back through to the tunnel for treatment.

The Warriors All-Star played 32 points and had 28 points, including four threes.

The Splash Brother had already missed Game 3 due to a hamstring injury.