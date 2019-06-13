Ontarians killed in head on collision on Alberta highway

Two seniors from Kitchener, Ont., have been killed in a highway crash in east-central Alberta.

RCMP at Provost, near the Saskatchewan boundary, say it appears a car heading east on Highway 13 Wednesday afternoon crossed the lane and slammed into an oncoming semi-trailer truck.

A 71-year-old man who was driving the car and his 81-year-old passenger died at the scene.

The driver of the transport was not hurt.

Traffic was diverted for several hours while police investigated.

The names of the two Ontarians have not been released.