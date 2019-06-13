Man in custody, loaded gun seized following late-night Okanagan standoff
An Okanagan man is in custody following a standoff in a mobile home park that started Wednesday evening and ended just before midnight.
A loaded firearm was also seized in the incident.
The standoff on Beaver Lake Road, along the border of Kelowna and Lake Country, ended around 11:10 p.m., with tactical members of the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team apprehending the man.
Kelowna RCMP added that a police dog service team assisted in the incident.
The man kept police at bay for almost five hours. Numerous bangs were heard coming from the area prior to 11 p.m.
Police say the suspect was medically assessed at the scene by B.C. Emergency Health Services and later transported to hospital, where he was cleared to be held in custody.
The RCMP added the man remains in custody and that he may be facing potential charges.
Following the man’s apprehension, Kelowna RCMP a search of the area was conducted, with officers locating a loaded firearm inside the residence.
Police say they are continuing their investigation, which includes further searching the property.
“The Kelowna and Lake Country RCMP wish to thank all those who were directly affected by the incident for their patience, understanding and full cooperation,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.
