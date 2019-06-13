Man in custody, loaded gun seized following late-night Okanagan standoff

An Okanagan man is in custody following a standoff in a mobile home park that started Wednesday evening and ended just before midnight.

A loaded firearm was also seized in the incident.

The standoff on Beaver Lake Road, along the border of Kelowna and Lake Country, ended around 11:10 p.m., with tactical members of the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team apprehending the man.

Police confirm that they seized a loaded firearm inside the man’s mobile home after he was apprehended. Police had to use tear gas & the police dog services section to arrest him. The arrest happened more than 5 hours after the standoff began. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/ISq8AE7HZb — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) June 13, 2019

READ MORE: UPDATE: Police standoff at Lake Country mobile home park over

Kelowna RCMP added that a police dog service team assisted in the incident.

The man kept police at bay for almost five hours. Numerous bangs were heard coming from the area prior to 11 p.m.

Police say the suspect was medically assessed at the scene by B.C. Emergency Health Services and later transported to hospital, where he was cleared to be held in custody.

Most of the windows of the mobile home are smashed—the result of police using tear gas to try & force the resident out. Police say the man is in his 60’s & is in hospital for assessment. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/jwune7GnHx — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) June 13, 2019

WATCH : An ambulance waits at scene of Wednesday night’s standoff in Lake Country

The RCMP added the man remains in custody and that he may be facing potential charges.

Following the man’s apprehension, Kelowna RCMP a search of the area was conducted, with officers locating a loaded firearm inside the residence.

Darlene Swaby lives across from the mobile home at the centre of the standoff. Unlike other neighbors who were evacuated from their homes, she got a phone call from police telling her to stay indoors as she was too close to be safely evacuated from her unit. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/AdNRSmtbGc — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) June 13, 2019

WATCH: (Aired June 7, 2019) Bizarre standoff ends in deadly gun battle with police in California

Police say they are continuing their investigation, which includes further searching the property.

“The Kelowna and Lake Country RCMP wish to thank all those who were directly affected by the incident for their patience, understanding and full cooperation,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

It’s been more than 12 hours since a police standoff ended at this mobile home along the Lake Country/Kelowna border & police remain on scene conducting a further search of the property. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/vJ8QTSJC16 — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) June 13, 2019